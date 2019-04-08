Mike Yastrzemski’s walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th inning gave the Sacramento River Cats an 11-10 win over the visiting Tacoma Rainiers on Monday in Pacific Coast League action.

Austin Nola gave the Rainiers a lead in the top of the 10th with an RBI double. Nola was 4 for 5 with two RBI. J.P. Crawford was 2 for 5 with a solo home run for Tacoma.

Tacoma starter Nabil Crismatt gave up four runs on six hits over 52/3 innings. He struck out four and walked none.

The Rainiers, who lost four of five in the season-opening series, head home to open a series with El Paso on Tuesday.