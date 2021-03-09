Mariners 6, Royals 3, at the Peoria Sports Complex

Notable

With winds gusting up to 20 mph out to center and left-center field, and few if any clouds in the sky, the expectation was that any high fly ball would either carry over the wall or be highly difficult to catch. And it was largely true early in the game, but the plethora of runs expected didn’t happen.

The Mariners grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first inning off Royals starter Danny Duffy. Leadoff hitter Dylan Moore hit a high fly ball to center that got pushed over the wall by the wind. Ty France didn’t need any help from the wind, sitting on a changeup and ripping a line drive over the wall in left field for back-to-back homers and a 2-0 lead. Kyle Lewis followed with a triple and scored on Evan White’s sacrifice fly.

Seattle tacked on two more runs off Duffy in the second inning. France hit a line drive off the center-field wall to score Jake Fraley. He later scored on Lewis’ bloop single.

Two of the Royals’ runs came from a wind-aided homer from Jorge Soler off Gerson Bautista.

Unlike the past few games, the Mariners’ collection of relievers used in the game, with the exception of Bautista, pitched effectively.

Taylor Guerrieri, Brady Lail, Matt Magill and Jimmy Yacabonis each pitched a scoreless inning, allowing three combined runs with no walks and five strikeouts.

Player of the game

Barring injury to a starter, right-hander Ljay Newsome is a longshot to make the opening-day roster in any capacity. But he delivered one of the better pitching outings of the spring, tossing three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with three strikeouts. Newsome did what he does best, throw strikes and get ahead in counts.

Quotable

“Much better pitched ballgame than what we’ve been doing. And it really starts when we talk about controlling the zone, and getting ahead in the count. I thought Ljay Newsome threw the ball really, really well today. That’s what he does. And he set the tone for the whole ballgame — being aggressive and going after hitters. His stuff has picked up a little bit. We’ve seen a few more bumps up on the fastball, and his secondary pitches have improved.” — Seattle manager Scott Servais

On tap

The Mariners will play at the Peoria Sports Complex for a second consecutive day, meeting the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon. Left-hander Justus Sheffield will get the start for Seattle with right-handers Drew Steckenrider, Will Vest, Casey Sadler, Kendall Graveman and Keynan Middleton and lefty Anthony Misiewicz slated to pitch. Texas will start right-hander Jharel Cotton. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. Pacific time. The game will not be televised. A live radio broadcast will be available on Mariners.com. ESPN 710-AM will re-air the broadcast at 7 p.m.

Video highlights

Boxscore