Marco Gonzales wasn't pleased about the Blue Jays fans being so boisterous on Friday night and let his feelings be known. Also the team held a players' only meeting following Friday's loss.

If all goes as expected on Sunday afternoon in Tacoma, Erasmo Ramirez should be joining the Mariners’ pitching staff in the days that follow.

The diminutive right-hander is expected to make one more rehab start with the Rainiers before being activated from the disabled list.

“After the game, I will just wait for the news from them,” he said. “If they want to use me as a starter, I will be happy. If they want to use me as a long reliever, I’m going to be happy. I feel good. My arm is strong. Command is good. Whatever is the work, I just want to be active and help the team.”

Ramirez missed most of spring training dealing with a lat strain. He returned from the disabled list on April 21, making two inefficient starts before going back on the DL again with right Teres Major strain on May 1. In two appearances this season, he’s 0-2 with a 10.24 ERA. But admittedly, he wasn’t healthy in those two starts. That’s changed now.

“I feel like I did last year when I got traded,” he said. “I’m throwing the ball where I want it. No pain. No soreness. I’m going to throw five to six innings, 80 pitches and after that I will wait for the team to decide. I’m just happy to get back.”

Ramirez will have to be placed on the 25-man roster when the team activates him from the disabled list. He’s out of minor league options so he either has to stay on the team in some capacity or be designated for assignment. His versatility to be used either as a starter or reliever is the reason Seattle re-acquired him from Tampa Bay last season.

It seems as though Ramirez’s role will be contingent on what transpires with Felix Hernandez and his tenuous spot in the rotation.

On Saturday afternoon, manager Scott Servais confirmed that the embattled former ace will make his next turn in the rotation, starting Tuesday’s game in Arlington against the Texas Rangers.

“We’ll stay in rotation,” manager Scott Servais said.

Hernandez pitched five innings, allowing two runs on Thursday night vs. the Blue Jays in 7-3 loss. It wasn’t a great outing, but it represented an improvement over the previous three outings for Hernandez.

It does feel like Hernandez’s status in the rotation is still start to start. But with Ramirez not exactly lined up to replace Hernandez in the rotation, Seattle may use Ramirez in the bullpen and then adjust if need be.

Marco Gonzales vs. boisterous Blue Jays fans

When asked if he’d heard about the postgame comments of starter Marco Gonzales following Friday’s 7-3 loss, Servais’ face grew into a wide grin.

He had definitely read this specific comment from Gonzales to reporters about Blue Jays fans invading Safeco Field: ““I take that personally when a team comes in here and brings their faithful fans and their muddy shoes and stomps on our carpet and takes a dump on our dining room table.”

His reaction?

“Yeah, let me see if my table is clear,” Servais said, while looking under some paperwork and laughing. “I mean that’s the first thing I did when I came in today. I thought it was a tremendous line. It was the best line I’ve heard from one of our players in the three years I’ve been here. It was incredible.”

The massive number of Blue Jays fans that have made their way south from Canada isn’t new. It’s been happening for a while. It’s still galling for the Mariners players and staff.

“They’ve been loud,” Servais said. “They’ve been loud the last couple of nights. I don’t like it. The players don’t like. We’ve had enough of it. But there’s only way to make it stop.”

Asked if he liked the attitude of Gonzales, Servais replied: “Like? Love it.”

Meeting time

The Mariners held a players-only team meeting following Friday’s loss — their fourth in a row. Having lost six of their last eight games and going just 10-16 since July 1 while averaging just over three runs per game, it wasn’t an unexpected occurrence.

Will it help? Servais didn’t mind the team doing it. He empowers them to be themselves.

“It can definitely be helpful for the guys to get together and understand where we are at,” he said. “I don’t know what was said in the meeting or anything like that. Meetings are meetings. Sometimes you have too many meetings and that means things aren’t going well. We’ve been struggling. Players have done it here before under my tenure. And they’ve usually responded pretty well after that.”