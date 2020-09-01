The Mariners will be the only players on the field at T-Mobile Park for the next few days.

With the first two games of their series with the Oakland A’s already postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in the A’s traveling party, the Mariners learned Thursday that MLB has postponed the remaining game of three-game series. MLB released this statement on Tuesday morning:

Out of an abundance of caution, and to allow for the continued testing of Oakland Athletics’ personnel, the scheduled series between the A’s and the host Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park has been postponed, now including the additional postponement of Thursday afternoon’s game. The three-game series will be made up with a September 14th doubleheader in Seattle and with the single game that had been scheduled in Oakland on September 26th now becoming a doubleheader.

There have been no other positive tests among A’s personnel following the initial positive test. A’s personnel who have not been identified as close contacts have been approved to travel back to Oakland today. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary.

The doubleheader on Monday, Sept. 14, comes on a scheduled off day for both teams and will be two seven-inning games. The start time is yet to be determined. The other doubleheader will take place in Oakland on the Saturday of the final weekend of the 2020 season with two seven-inning games.

The Mariners decided to take Tuesday off completely but are expected to work out on Wednesday afternoon and again some time on Thursday. They have not announced whether they will be doing any simulated or intrasquad games to maintain their timing.