It appears the sweepstakes to sign the Japanese superstar will come down to teams on the West Coast.

Shohei Ohtani has reportedly eliminated the team with the second-most money, and widely thought to be a favorite, to sign him. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Sunday that Ohtani’s camp had informed him New York was out of play.

Per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, Cashman also said he liked the odds of a smaller-market team on the West Coast. That lines up with other news to come out Sunday, from the Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham, who reports Red Sox GM Dave Dombrowski said Ohtani informed him Boston was also out of the running.

A team on the West Coast … like the Mariners? The Giants?

Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan reports both clubs are finalists for the two-way Japanese superstar. Passan reported Saturday that Seattle has asked players to clear their schedules to travel to Los Angeles and meet with Ohtani. The club is “pulling out all stops,” according to Passan.

On the first episode of the Mariners’ new organizational podcast, “The Wheelhouse,” general manager Jerry Dipoto made it clear Seattle would pursue Ohtani aggressively.

Passan reported Saturday that Ohtani had begun to schedule meetings with teams for this week. The negotiating window runs through Dec. 22.

Because Ohtani is coming over at the age of 23, he isn’t eligible to cash in on a free agent contract. Instead, he’ll be posted and teams will be limited to offering bonuses from their pool of international signing money. The Mariners currently have $1.55 million available to offer, while only the Rangers ($3.53 million), reportedly eliminated Yankees ($3.5 million), Twins ($3.07 million) and Pirates ($2.26 million) have more.