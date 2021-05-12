Mariner fans were already anticipating the debut of a touted prospect Thursday night.

Now it will be two.

Outfielder Jared Kelenic, who the Mariners announced earlier this week would be called up to the big-league team for Thursday’s game at home against Cleveland, will be joined by the team’s top pitching prospect: right-handed starter Logan Gilbert.

Gilbert will start Thursday’s game for the Mariners, an MLB source confirmed.

The Seattle Times reported Tuesday that the Mariners were considering calling up Gilbert to start Friday’s game against Cleveland. The timetable was moved up a day.

Chris Flexen was scheduled to start Thursday. It’s possible his start could be pushed back just a day.

Gilbert, who was taken No. 14 overall by Seattle in the 2018 MLB draft, made one appearance for the Rainiers, allowing one run and striking out four in five innings on Friday.

Gilbert, 24, starred at Stetson before joining the Mariners’ organization.

He was 10-5 with three teams — Class AA and Class A — in 2019, with a 2.13 ERA. He struck out 165 and walked 33.

