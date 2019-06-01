Jay Bruce hit his 300th home run as a member of the Mariners on Friday night at T-Mobile Park. And that milestone homer might have come in his last game in a Mariners uniform.

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Mariners were in the midst of talks of a trade that would send the veteran outfielder to the Phillies. MLB sources confirmed that the two teams are in discussions, but that a deal was not done.

Philadelphia would use Bruce as a bench player, but the legal troubles with Odubel Herrera, who was recently arrested for a a domestic violence charge and placed on administrative leave, could be another impetus for the move. He’s hitting .212 with 14 homers and 28 RBIs in 47 games.

The Mariners acquired Bruce as part of the five-player return from the Mets in the trade that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to New York. While Seattle was more interested in acquiring the prospects like Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn in the trade, they had to take on Bruce and Anthony Swarzak to help mitigate some of the salary that the Mets were taking on with the Cano contract. Bruce was owed $13 million this season and $13 million next season. He had a limited no-trade clause for 2019 that could block trades to Detroit, Miami, Oakland, Tampa Bay and Toronto.

Some reports from Philadelphia suggest that the Phillies would take on the bulk of the money owed to Bruce for his contract, if that were to happen, the prospect return for the Mariners would likely be minimal. But with a glut of first baseman/designated hitter types on the 40-man roster, trading Bruce and getting some salary relief would still be a bonus for a team that is trying to rebuild and reset.