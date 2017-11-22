Jay has spent his entire career in the National League and hit .297 with the Cubs last season.

A year ago on the evening before Thanksgiving, when pie crusts were being made and turkey’s were being prepared, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto finished and announced one of the biggest trades of the offseason — acquiring shortstop Jean Segura, outfielder Mitch Haniger and pitcher Zac Curtis from the Diamondbacks in exchange for pitcher Taijuan Walker and infielder Ketel Marte.

It doesn’t appear that Dipoto will make another move this year on the evening before Thanksgiving. Perhaps he’ll do it following the Thursday’s hearty meal.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that the Mariners have had talks with free agent outfielder Jon Jay.

The talks aren’t a surprise. MLB sources confirmed that Jay was prominent on a list of possible Mariners’ outfield targets for the offseason. Seattle is looking for a potential fourth outfielder to work in a platoon role in center field with Guillermo Heredia. The Mariners could also use some insurance with Heredia having undergone offseason shoulder surgery, though he’s expected to be ready by spring training.

Jay, who turns 33 on March 15, fits a fourth outfielder/platoon type. He had a similar role with the Cubs this past season, playing in 141 games and batting .296 (112 for 379) with a .749 on-base plus slugging percentage, 18 doubles, three triples, two homers, 34 RBI and six stolen bases. Jay’s .374 on-base percentage last season and .355 OBP for his career are also attractive to the Mariners.

Jay can play all three outfield positions, but isn’t considered to be an elite defensive centerfielder anymore. He can still handle the position at a decent level. He would fill the role held by Jarrod Dyson last season. The Mariners have some interest in bringing back Dyson. But he plans to explore all of his options in his first year of free agency.