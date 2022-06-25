ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mariners first baseman Ty France is apparently headed to the 10-day injured list, a big blow for a team that just tied its longest winning streak of the season with its fourth straight victory Friday night.

France, who has been the team’s most productive hitter by far this season, told MLB.com late Friday night that he has a Grade 2 flexor strain in his left forearm/elbow area and was headed to the injured list.

France was injured in Thursday’s victory at Oakland when A’s base runner Sheldon Neuse collided with France’s glove, pulling back France’s arm awkwardly.

France told MLB.com that he was hopeful he wouldn’t be out for a long period time. The 27-year-old is hitting .316 with 10 homers and 45 runs batted in. He has an OPS of .866.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said Friday that Dylan Moore and Kevin Padlo would play at first base while France was out. Abraham Toro is also an option.

Seattle has struggled offensively all season, in part because of injuries to outfielders Mitch Haniger and Kyle Lewis, and catcher Tom Murphy.

It only gets tougher with another key cog out.