Ohtani is regarded as a once-in-a-generation talent, who could star in the big leagues as a pitcher or a hitter — or both.

Let the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes commence.

It was reported earlier this week the Japanese two-way star had arrived stateside. Now, Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan reports he has begun to schedule meetings for next week in Los Angeles. Included in the report: “The Seattle Mariners have asked multiple players to clear their schedules from Tuesday through Friday next week to potentially come to Los Angeles for a meeting with Shohei Ohtani.”

On the first episode of the Mariners’ new organizational podcast, “The Wheelhouse,” general manager Jerry Dipoto made it clear Seattle would pursue Ohtani aggressively.

Because Ohtani is coming over at the age of 23, he isn’t eligible to cash in on a free agent contract. Instead, he’ll be posted and teams will be limited to offering bonuses from their pool of international signing money. The Mariners currently have $1.55 million available to offer, while the Rangers ($3.53 million), Yankees ($3.5 million), Twins ($3.07 million) and Pirates ($2.26 million) have more.

Sources: The Seattle Mariners have asked multiple players to clear their schedules from Tuesday through Friday next week to potentially come to Los Angeles for a meeting with Shohei Ohtani. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 2, 2017

It is clear, from officials around the game, that they are pulling out all stops to recruit Ohtani. Which is obvious, yes, but what strikes me is the different approaches. Some teams want to keep low-key. Others are planning on pulling out all stops. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 2, 2017

