Rob Whalen gave up nine runs (eight earned) on seven hits over 42/3 innings as the Tacoma Rainiers opened a series in Reno with a 10-1 loss.

The Reno Aces whaled on Rob Whalen.

He gave up nine runs (eight earned) on seven hits over 42/3 innings on Friday night as the Tacoma Rainiers opened a series in Reno with a 10-1 loss.

Whalen struck out four and walked five and fell to 3-2.

The Rainiers managed just six singles. John Andreoli was 2 for 3 with a walk to lead the Rainiers.

The Rainiers were 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and they stranded 20. Reno had 10 hits but took advantage of eight walks and two errors.

Evan Marzilli was 2 for 4 with a walk and three RBI for Reno, and Anthony Recker walked three times and scored three times.