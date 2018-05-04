Rob Whalen gave up nine runs (eight earned) on seven hits over 42/3 innings as the Tacoma Rainiers opened a series in Reno with a 10-1 loss.
The Reno Aces whaled on Rob Whalen.
Whalen struck out four and walked five and fell to 3-2.
The Rainiers managed just six singles. John Andreoli was 2 for 3 with a walk to lead the Rainiers.
The Rainiers were 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and they stranded 20. Reno had 10 hits but took advantage of eight walks and two errors.
Evan Marzilli was 2 for 4 with a walk and three RBI for Reno, and Anthony Recker walked three times and scored three times.
