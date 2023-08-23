CHICAGO — For the 10 days he was in baseball purgatory, waiting as his agent found the best opportunity for him after being designated for assignment by the Reds and then released, Luke Weaver got to be a dad first and a baseball player second at his home in Tallahassee, Fla.

“I was just trying to get my bearings,” he said. “I went back home to Florida and got see my family and spend time with the kids. That’s always a rare time you get.”

Oh, he was still playing catch to keep his arm active and even threw a 60-pitch bullpen to be ready when the right opportunity was presented.

Weaver even got to celebrate his 30th birthday Monday with his family and not in a hotel room.

But Tuesday, he was on a flight to Chicago to join the Mariners after a deal for a one-year MLB contract was finalized.

“They were one of the first teams that reached out,” Weaver said. “And there was some history there from this offseason. They believed in me from the start then and they still had interest. That was just a real nice confidence booster, knowing that people want you there and they have shown that they want you here. That definitely weighed in the process and being back in the big leagues was the first priority. I’m thankful that it was with these guys because it’s gonna be a lot of fun down the road.”

Indeed, Seattle claimed Weaver off waivers Oct. 26, 2022, but then decided to not tender him a contract.

With the right-hander signed to a contract, Seattle put him on the active roster immediately as a long reliever out of the bullpen.

He made his Mariners debut Wednesday in impressive fashion.

Brought in to pitch the seventh inning with the Mariners trailing 3-1, Weaver struck Lenyn Sosa on three pitches for the first out. After falling behind 2-0 to Tim Anderson, he came back to strike him out swinging on two cutters and an elevated fastball. Weaver made it 3-for-3, striking out Elvis Andrus swinging on three straight pitches.

But he wasn’t done.

He came back out for the eighth and struck out Luis Robert Jr. on a nasty 1-2 changeup. He took a different approach in striking out Eloy Jimenez, using a sweeping slider and back-to-back change-ups. But Weaver couldn’t strike out the side in back-to-back innings. After getting up 0-2 on Andrew Vaughn and having several pitches fouled off, he finally got him to hit a soft bouncer back to the mound.

Two 1-2-3 innings that includes striking out the first five batters you face is a nice way to introduce yourself to the team.

“Quite a first impression that Luke Weaver threw on us today,” manager Scott Servais said. “Awesome. He could be a huge addition to our bullpen. I know he hasn’t pitched out of the bullpen bunch and has predominantly been a starter, but love what I saw there.”

Weaver threw 26 pitches, including 10 cutters. He had nine swings and misses with five called strikes, six foul balls and one ball in play. So, 21 of his 26 pitches were strikes.

“I think it’s the simple approach that they’re preaching where it’s just like get to strike one first, then just put them on their heels, just continue to attack and trust that your stuff is good enough,” he said. “I think this pitching staff has shown that all year and it something I have admired from afar for quite a while.”

The cutter usage was an anomaly. It wasn’t a pitch that he used often.

“It’s a magical unicorn right now,” he said. “It’s something I toyed around with in 2019. But it didn’t have the movement profile. This year, I went to it a couple weeks ago. I just shifted my four-seam grip and just started throwing the hell out of it, and it started moving.”

A former first-round pick of the Cardinals (27th overall) in the 2014 MLB draft, he’s pitched in parts of eight MLB seasons for four different organizations (St. Louis, Arizona, Kansas City, Cincinnati), posting a 26-40 record with a 5.16 ERA in 102 starts and 34 relief appearances.

He made 21 MLB starts this season, posting a 2-4 record with a 6.87 ERA with 34 walks and 85 strikeouts in 97 innings.