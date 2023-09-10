ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Eduard Bazardo and Prelander Berroa played a light round of catch in left field a couple hours before first pitch Sunday at Tropicana Field.

One will most likely pitch against the Rays at some point Sunday.

The other will most likely rejoin the Mariners in an official capacity Monday ahead of the Mariners’ series opener against the Angels back home at T-Mobile Park.

Bazardo, a 28-year-old right-hander, was formally recalled from Class AAA Tacoma on Sunday morning, a much-needed reinforcement for a bullpen that has been exhausted on this 10-day, 10-game East Coast trip.

Luke Weaver was designated for assignment to make room for Bazardo.

Manager Scott Servais is hopeful rookie right-hander Bryce Miller can make it through five or six innings in his start Sunday. Bazardo will almost certainly be one of the first relievers called out of the bullpen after that.

Advertising

Berroa, a 23-year-old rookie right-hander, flew into Tampa-St. Pete over the weekend. He’s on the taxi squad, but is expected to be added to the active roster on Monday.

That could be among multiple moves the Mariners make Monday. Outfielder Jarred Kelenic (broken foot) is expected to be activated from the injured list Monday after a 10-day rehab assignment with Tacoma.

Berroa has 99 strikeouts and 39 walks in 62.1 innings for Class AA Arkansas this season.

He made his MLB debut for the Mariners on July 21 against Toronto — walking three batters with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning.

He was immediately sent back down the Arkansas.

Muñoz feeling better

Andres Muñoz threw in the bullpen before Sunday’s game, and he was relieved to report that his ailing left hip felt much better afterward.

Muñoz has been dealing with discomfort in his hip for the past month or two, he said, and it flared up on Saturday.

The 24-year-old de facto closer had pitched on three consecutive days on this trip, the first time in his career he’s pitched three days in a row. Fatigue, he figured, played a factor in how he hip was feeling Saturday.