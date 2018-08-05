Scott Servais said the second baseman's ankle is "not quite 100 percent yet," but that he could be available late in Sunday's series finale against the Blue Jays.

As the Mariners look to avoid a four-game series sweep at the hands of the visiting Toronto Blue Jays, they will have to do so without leadoff man Dee Gordon in the lineup.

Gordon is out of the lineup for the second consecutive game after injuring his right ankle while trying to turn a double play in the ninth inning of Thursday’s series opener. Instead, left fielder Denard Span will lead off, and Andrew Romine will play second base.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said before Sunday’s game that Gordon is day-to-day since his ankle is “not quite 100 percent yet.” The manager added that Gordon could be available late in the game, if they need to put him in for his defense or to pinch-run, and that they were considering doing the same Saturday night had it been a tied or one-run game.

Gordon is one of just three Mariners players batting over .280 for the club whose offense has been widely anemic since the beginning of July and has been outscored 32-11 in its current five-game losing streak. Gordon’s 26 steals are also second-best in the MLB.

Span, who was mostly slotted in the leadoff spot for the Tampa Bay Rays before being traded to the Mariners, is batting .288/.333/.448 since arriving in Seattle.

“Denard is one of those unique guys — he could probably hit at any position in the lineup and do just fine,” Servais said. “He’s got enough experience that he’s not going to try to change his approach based on where he’s hitting in the lineup. Good a guy as anybody.”

Romine also played at second base in place of Gordon on Saturday, where he helped the Mariners turn a season-high four double plays.