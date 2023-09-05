CINCINNATI — So good for so long, the bullpen is suddenly a serious question for the Mariners.

Justin Topa, trying to protect a three-run lead, gave up a three-run homer to pinch-hitter Nick Martini in the eighth inning, and the Reds scored the winning run off Andres Muñoz in the ninth to rally for a 7-6 victory Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park, handing the Mariners another gut-punch loss on this road trip.

The Mariners (77-61) have lost four of their first five games on this 10-game, 10-day trip, and they’re about to fall into second place in the AL West.

The Astros currently lead the Rangers 9-1 in the seventh inning.

Elly De La Cruz, one of the fastest players in MLB, reached base with an infield single to lead off the bottom of the ninth against Munoz. Elly De La Cruz stole second, and then scored easily on Christian Encarnacion-Strand’s chopper to right field.

The loss spoiled a two-homer day for Julio Rodriguez, who has three homers in the first two games of this series.

Teoscar Hernandez got things started early for the Mariners with a two-run homer in the first inning of Reds right-hander Connor Phillips, the former Mariners draft pick making his major-league debut.

Rodriguez’s three-run shot off Phillips in the fifth gave the Mariners a 5-1 lead.

Rodriguez added a solo shot to right field in the seventh to make it 6-3.