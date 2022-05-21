BOSTON — Regression or rust, it really doesn’t matter at this point. The reasons for the failure provide no reassurance given the recent results.

Drew Steckenrider entered a late-game situation where he flourished for the Mariners last season.

Asked to handle the bottom of the eighth inning and work through the bottom half of the Red Sox order without allowing a run so his teammates could break a tie in the top of the ninth, Steckenrider never finished the inning.

The big right-hander gave up a one-out triple to Francy Cordero and served up a single off the green monster to Christian Vazquez for what would be the game-winning run in a brutal 6-5 loss Saturday to the Boston Red Sox.

The Mariners will turn to Logan Gilbert on Sunday to avoid getting swept in the four-game series.

After scoring four runs in the top of the first off Boston starter Garrett Whitlock and scoring another run in the third inning, the Mariners squandered the 5-0 lead.

Boston scored five runs off Seattle starter Chris Flexen in the fifth inning, highlighted by Rafael Devers’ second homer of the game — a two-run blast.

After the early burst of offense, Seattle did little against the Boston bullpen over the final six innings.

Down a run in the ninth, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Enrique Hernandez made nice catches in the outfield to preserve the victory.