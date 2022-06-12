The Seattle Mariners’ hopes of a fifth straight series win lasted well into Sunday’s home matinee against a team that convincingly swept them three weeks ago.

Rafael Devers’ two-run home run to left field ended the stalemate with two outs in the eighth inning. Rob Refsnyder crossed first, having been hit by a pitch, and that was all the Boston Red Sox needed for a 2-0 victory.

Robbie Ray did his part for the Mariners. He allowed no runs on three hits over seven innings with a walk and four strikeouts.

On the other side, Kutter Crawford made the most of his moment as well. He was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to replace planned starter Garrett Whitlock, placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with hip inflammation. Crawford went five innings and allowed one hit.

The Mariners didn’t record that base hit until the fifth inning when Luis Torrens singled on a line drive to right field. Jesse Winker walked next with two outs, but Ty France struck out — Crawford’s seventh and final of the afternoon — and the game remained scoreless.

At that point, the Red Sox had also seemingly recorded one hit. J.D. Martinez popped one into shallow right field, where it bounced off first baseman France’s glove. It was originally labeled an error but later changed to a double.

Alex Verdugo put runners on the corners for the Red Sox in the top of the seventh, but a double play kept the visitors off the scoreboard. Right fielder Christian Arroyo soon returned the favor, bending backward to snag Abraham Toro’s long fly to the warning track.

Paul Sewald took over on the mound for the eighth inning. He struck out the first two batters he faced before Devers arrived at the plate for his home run. Sewald hit Martinez, the next batter, on the hand.

Refsnyder denied France an eighth-inning hit with a flying catch. He pumped his arms, celebrating alongside the many Red Sox fans in attendance.

BOX SCORE