Luis Torrens didn’t argue with the Mariners’ decision to demote him to Triple-A Tacoma last month.

“Even at that moment,” Torrens said Friday, “I was thinking it was the best option (for) me too.”

The Mariners, at this moment anyway, are playing their best with Torrens back in the lineup.

Torrens, a 25-year-old catcher from Venezuela, hit two two-run home runs on Friday evening to power the Mariners to a 9-3 road victory over the American League Central-leading Chicago White Sox.

They were Torrens’ fourth and fifth home runs in seven games since being recalled by the Mariners on June 14.

“Everything is about believing in myself, right?” Torrens said. “I have to believe in myself first, and in my mind I’m the best and I will show everybody who I am as a player and as a person too. That’s my mind — try to be the best on the field.”

Back on the road after a successful 10-game homestand, the Mariners got right back in the win column on Friday evening, riding another strong start from Yusei Kikuchi, who outdueled the White Sox’s Carlos Rodon.

Jake Fraley also homered for the Mariners (40-37), who have won six of seven and nine of their last 11 games.

Torrens was demoted on May 20 after hitting .178 with .519 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in his first 90 major-league at-bats. He homered in his first game back with the Mariners on June 15, and he just keeps hitting them.

Torrens’ two-run blast in the second inning — a no-doubter on a hanging breaking ball from Rodon — gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead.

Torrens, in the lineup at DH on Friday, added another two-run homer in the seventh inning — an opposite-field shot to right — for the first multiple-homer game of his career. His four RBI are a career high.

“He’s a big part of our future going forward,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said of Torrens. “And we talked about that (when he was sent down). But it wasn’t just the offense. I thought his offense was affecting his defense as well, and how he was calling the game and kind of his whole game. He’s a better player than what he was doing before, and sometimes you just need to reset. And I think that’s what happened there.

“So, again, he’ll continue to share time with Murph (Tom Murphy), and the way he’s swinging the bat now becomes a real weapon.”

Fraley hit a two-run homer to right field in the sixth inning to extend the Mariners’ lead to 5-1.

It a matchup of two of the AL’s best left-handers, the Mariners effectively worked up a pitch count on Rodon, the AL leader in ERA (1.83 coming into Friday). Rodon managed to complete just five innings on 104 pitches, allowing three runs on five hits. He walked four and struck out eight.

Kikuchi was strong again.

The left-hander from Japan allowed only a solo home run to Yasmani Grandal in the second inning, and he worked 5 2/3 innings to lower his ERA to 3.34.

In 10 starts since late April, Kikuchi has a 2.44 ERA with 21 walks and 67 strikeouts.

“He continues to roll,” Servais said, “and he’s putting together a heck of a season.”

BOX SCORE