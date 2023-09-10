ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — They’re coming home.

You just might not recognize the Mariners when they get back.

Their 10-day, 10-game East Coast trip is mercifully over, and the Mariners ended it with a whimper Sunday in a rather fitting 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays to end a rather frustrating 3-7 trip.

Baseball’s hottest team when they left Seattle in late August — was that really just 10 days ago? — the Mariners (79-64) sputter home clinging to the final wild-card playoff position with 19 games left in the regular season.

No rest for the weary, either: The Mariners open a three-game series against the Angels on Monday at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners, hoping for a jolt, are expected to activate outfielder Jarred Kelenic from the injured list before Monday’s game.

The Rays (88-56), strengthening their hold on the No. 1 wild-card spot, roughed up Mariners rookie right-hander Bryce Miller early.

Before he’d even recorded an out, Miller had given up a single, a walk and two doubles as the Rays built a 3-0 first-inning lead.

The Rays added two more in the third inning — on a Luke Raley two-run double — to make it 5-0.

Miller, to his credit, settled down after that, working scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth to keep it close.

His final line: five innings, nine hits, five runs, one walk, seven strikeouts on 93 pitches.

The Mariners scored two runs in the fourth and one more in the fifth off Rays starter Zach Eflin to make it at least a little interesting.

Josh Rojas’ two-out single drove in Teoscar Hernandez, and Sam Haggerty followed with a two-out knock of his own to score a rumbling Mike Ford from second base.

Eugenio Suarez’s sacrifice fly in the fifth scored Julio Rodriguez from third base.

Rodriguez had two hits, and Haggerty added two hits, a walk and an RBI.

Eduard Bazardo, recalled from Class AAA Tacoma on Sunday morning, gave the bullpen some much-needed relief. He pitched the sixth and seventh innings, allowing one run on two hits.

Dominic Leone worked a scoreless eighth inning.

