ARLINGTON, Texas — The Rangers struck first Friday night.

Bryan Woo will get his chance to strike back Sunday afternoon.

In the first of their seven meetings over the final 10 days of the regular season, the Rangers roughed up Mariners rookie right-hander Bryce Miller early in Friday night’s game at Globe Life Field.

Corey Seager homered on the first pitch he saw from Miller in the first inning, and rookie outfielder Evan Carter’s three-run blast in the second inning gave the Rangers a four-run lead.

The 24-year-old Miller, a Texas native, had the worst outing of his career here on June 4. The Rangers hit him around for seven runs on eight hits in just 2 1/3 innings en route to a 12-3 victory that day.

It wasn’t much better Friday night.

Miller exited with out and two runners on in the fifth inning, with the Rangers leading 4-0. Tayler Saucedo came in and the Rangers scored four more runs after that to build an 8-0 lead.

Advertising

Six of those runs, all earned, were charged to Miller, who was mostly frustrated by the first-pitch changeup he threw to Carter in the second inning, which followed two soft singles to from Jonah Heim and Loedy Taveras, both on two-strike counts.

“That was an annoying inning for me,” he said. “… I could have made a better pitch in that situation. If I did it again, I wouldn’t have thrown a changeup.”

It was a similar story in early June for Woo, the Mariners’ other rookie right-hander.

Woo, 23, made his MLB debut against the Rangers on June 3, surrendering six runs in just two innings. Texas went on to roll 16-6 in that one.

Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.77 ERA) is the Mariners’ scheduled starter Saturday in the second game of this series.

Woo (4-4, 3.90) is in line to start the series finale Sunday. It’s a sign of the Mariners’ growing confidence in their young starters, that they want them — need them — to pitch in this pivotal games down the stretch.

Advertising

“It’s sort of full circle coming back here,” Woo said Friday afternoon. “It’s definitely a different spot than we were in when I first came up. So it’s exciting. But you’re just trying to take it one game at a time. If you get too ahead yourself at this point … you don’t play as well as you could.

Much like he’s done throughout his rookie season, Woo said he doesn’t want to overcomplicate things approaching his start second start against the Rangers.

“I’m just trying to have some fun with it,” he said. “And I think that’s when we’re playing our best ball also. Obviously, it’s exciting to be part of something like this, in a race like this, but we have to handle our business.”

Julio plunked again

Julio Rodriguez was hit by a 91-mph sinker that sailed up and in on him in the sixth inning Friday. The pitch from Texas starter Dane Dunning appeared to get Rodriguez on the left elbow, just missing his elbow guard.

Rodriguez was in some discomfort. He remained in the game after getting checked by a team trainer.

It was the second game in a row Rodriguez was hit by a pitch. In Oakland on Wednesday, he was hit on the left pinkie finger. He homered in his next at-bat.

Note