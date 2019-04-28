Mariners manager Scott Servais had put Saturday night’s ugly loss to Texas Rangers out of his mind by the time he came to the ballpark Sunday morning, marking it off as just one of those games.

But a forgettable night was followed by an equally forgettable day as it was more of same: little offense, ineffective pitching, four errors and six unearned runs.

It added to a 14-1 loss, coming less than 24 hours after a 15-1 loss.

All the good feelings created from the victories in the first two games of the series (a 14-2 win and a 5-4 victory in 11 innings) have evaporated and the Mariners will need to regroup quickly with the Chicago Cubs coming to town Tuesday.

You name it, and it went wrong. The Mariners dropped two routine fly balls, including one for the second straight night by Mallex Smith, who is hitless in his past 24 at-bats.

As bad as it has been the past two games, the Mariners are just percentage points behind the Houston Astros, who play later Sunday, at the top of the AL West. But that was little consolation.

Advertising

The Rangers got a bit lucky scoring in the top of the first as Hunter Pence’s grounder up the middle glanced off starter Erik Swanson’s leg, redirecting the ball into right field and allowing Shin-Soo Choo to score from second base.

There was nothing fluky about the Rangers’ four runs in the third inning. Elvis Andrus crushed a Swanson pitch off the scoreboard in left field for a two-run homer. Two batters later, Hunter Pence ambushed an 0-2 pitch in the middle of the zone for another two-run homer.

The Rangers scored four more in the fifth to make it 9-1, with three of the runs coming via Mariner gifts. Tim Beckham threw high to first to start the inning, his 11th error of the season and third in two games (he was charged with another error in the seventh inning on an errant throw but it was later changed to hit) .

That was followed by a Nomar Mazara single and a Hunter Pence double to bring in a run. Danny Santana then hit a fly to deep left that should have easily been caught. But Domingo Santana dropped it. One run would have scored regardless, but instead two came in and Santana ended up at third.

That was it for Swanson. And for the Mariners, who went down meekly thereafter while the Rangers kept tacking on runs.

Swanson set a club record by not walking a batter in his first three starts as a Mariner. But the Rangers didn’t need any free passes as Swanson allowed 11 hits in four-plus innings. Six of the nine runs charged to him were earned.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Texas starter Lance Lynn somehow made it through seven innings. He had thrown 46 pitches with just one out in the second inning, but got much more efficient after that.

He allowed five hits, one run and struck out nine while throwing 113 pitches.

Over the final two games of the series, the Mariners were outscored 39-2, outhit 37-10, committed seven errors to the Rangers’ none and struck out 25 times.

Now there are two straight games the Mariners would like to forget.