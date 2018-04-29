Starter Rob Whalen gave up six runs on 10 hits over five innings in the 11-5 defeat.
The Fresno Grizzlies slapped around the Tacoma Rainiers pitching staff, winning the rubber match of the five-game Pacific Coast League series 11-5 on Sunday afternoon.
Starter Rob Whalen gave up six runs on 10 hits over five innings. Tyler Jackson went the rest of the way, giving up five runs on four hits.
Tacoma pounded out 10 hits, including the 3 for 5 effort from Zach Vincej, who also hit a grand slam. Daniel Vogelbach, who homered for the second consecutive game, was also 3 for 5 and also had a double.
Tacoma returns home to open a series with Albuquerque on Monday.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks draft Shaquem Griffin to pair with twin brother Shaquill WATCH
- Seahawks draft grades: Shaquem Griffin a 'steal' and 'feel-good story' but other picks puzzle analysts
- Watch: Shaquem Griffin receives draft call from Seahawks that reunites him with twin brother Shaquill
- Seahawks undrafted free agent tracker
- Seahawks drafting Shaquem Griffin and reuniting him with his twin? That’s pure Hollywood | Calkins
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.