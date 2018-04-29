Starter Rob Whalen gave up six runs on 10 hits over five innings in the 11-5 defeat.

The Fresno Grizzlies slapped around the Tacoma Rainiers pitching staff, winning the rubber match of the five-game Pacific Coast League series 11-5 on Sunday afternoon.

Starter Rob Whalen gave up six runs on 10 hits over five innings. Tyler Jackson went the rest of the way, giving up five runs on four hits.

Tacoma pounded out 10 hits, including the 3 for 5 effort from Zach Vincej, who also hit a grand slam. Daniel Vogelbach, who homered for the second consecutive game, was also 3 for 5 and also had a double.

Tacoma returns home to open a series with Albuquerque on Monday.