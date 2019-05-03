The Tacoma Rainiers struck for five runs in the fourth inning and went on to beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 6-3 Friday night in a Pacific Coast League game at Cheney Stadium.

Eric Young Jr. hit a solo homer in the fourth for the Rainiers (12-17). Joey Curletta doubled home a run, Austin Nola and Orlando Calixte each hit a run-scoring single and Ian Miller had a sacrifice fly.

Young and Nola each had two hits.

Jonathon Niese (1-0) went five innings for the Rainiers, allowed five hits and three runs (one earned) while striking out six and walking one.

Tayler Scott pitched two scoreless innings, Matt Festa had one scoreless inning and Ruben Alaniz struck out three in the ninth for his second save.

Before the game, Ichiro, the Mariners’ special assistant to the chairman, began his new duties as an instructor for the franchise.