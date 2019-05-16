RENO, Nev. — The Tacoma Rainiers scored eight runs in the fourth inning and went on to thump the Reno Aces 14-5 Thursday night in Pacific Coast League action.

The Rainiers (20-21) had 23 hits, led by Shed Long. The infielder just sent down by the Mariners batted 4 for 6 with two runs scored and a run batted in. Austin Nola and Tim Lopes each had three hits. The rehabbing Kyle Seager went 2 for 4.

Nola, Braden Bishop, Jose Lobaton and Kristopher Negron each had two RBI for Tacoma.