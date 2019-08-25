The Tacoma Rainiers’ final home series of the season didn’t go well as the Las Vegas Aviators won Sunday 2-0 to complete a four-game sweep.

Nick Martini hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning.

Tacoma is at Fresno on Monday to open its final week of the season.

Also

The Everett AquaSox hit three home runs to beat the visiting Eugene Emeralds 6-3. George Kirby gave up a run on four hits over three innings for the Sox.