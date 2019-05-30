The Tacoma Rainiers swept the El Paso Chihuahuas in a doubleheader Thursday and moved into first place in the PCL’s Pacific Northern Division.

Wednesday’s schedule game was postponed when El Paso’s equipment did not arrive from Fresno, forcing the extra game.

The two wins moved the Rainers to 28-27. Tacoma has won five of its last six.

The Rainiers won the opener 4-0 as Jonathon Niese threw five shutout innings, scattering five singles (PCL twinbills are two seven-inning games). He struck out two and walked none.

The Rainiers used a five-run fourth inning in the nightcap for a 7-0 win. The Rainiers hit two homers, including shortstop Chris Mariscal’s first Class AAA home run.

Anthony Misiewicz threw six shutout innings, giving up just two hits for the Rainiers in the second game. He struck out three and walked none.

The Rainiers are in El Paso through Sunday.