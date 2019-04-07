Zach Green hit two home runs to lift the Sacramento River Cats to a 10-3 victory Sunday over the visiting Tacoma Rainiers in a PCL game.

In his season debut, Justus Sheffield, the Mariners’ top prospect, allowed four runs on a pair of homers and walked in a run in 42/3 innings.

Tacoma’s Braden Bishop had three hits for the Rainiers, who scored all of their runs in the first inning. Bishop is 8 for 17 in the series.

The River Cats have won three of the four games in the opening series of the season. The teams close the series at 12:05 p.m. Monday.

Green hit solo home runs in the fourth and eighth innings.