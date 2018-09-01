Gordon Beckham’s double in the 10th gave Tacoma the 5-4 win.

The Tacoma Rainiers ended the El Paso Chihuahuas’ 17-game home winning streak with a 5-4 win in the 10th inning on Saturday night.

Gordon Beckham’s RBI double scored the go-ahead run, and Ryan Garton escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the 10th. Cameron Rupp tied the game in the eighth with a solo homer.

AquaSox sweep

• Cody Mobley, Feliberto Bonilla and Nolan Hoffman combined on a seven-inning one-hitter to win the nightcap (3-1) of a doubleheader as Everett swept visiting Tri-Cities. Everett won the first game 5-2.