Gordon Beckham’s double in the 10th gave Tacoma the 5-4 win.

The Tacoma Rainiers ended the El Paso Chihuahuas’ 17-game home winning streak with a 5-4 win in the 10th inning on Saturday night.

Gordon Beckham’s RBI double scored the go-ahead run, and Ryan Garton escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the 10th.

Cameron Rupp tied the game in the eighth with a solo homer.

AquaSox win first

• The Everett AquaSox won the first game of their Northwest League doubleheader in Tri-Cities, beating the Dust Devils 5-2.