Gordon Beckham’s double in the 10th gave Tacoma the 5-4 win.
The Tacoma Rainiers ended the El Paso Chihuahuas’ 17-game home winning streak with a 5-4 win in the 10th inning on Saturday night.
Gordon Beckham’s RBI double scored the go-ahead run, and Ryan Garton escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the 10th.
Cameron Rupp tied the game in the eighth with a solo homer.
AquaSox win first
• The Everett AquaSox won the first game of their Northwest League doubleheader in Tri-Cities, beating the Dust Devils 5-2.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Three impressions from the Seahawks' preseason loss to the Oakland Raiders
- Garfield in market for boys basketball coach as Brandon Roy steps aside
- Seahawks cutdown day live thread: Which Hawks will make final cut for 53-man roster?
- Analysis: Taking one last guess at the Seahawks' 53-man roster as cutdown day looms
- Seahawks lose two linemen to injury, illness in preseason defeat to Oakland
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.