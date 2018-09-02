Tacoma falls at El Paso 9-4 after starter David Rollins was roughed up.
The Tacoma Rainiers will wrap up their season Monday in El Paso, Texas.
The Rainiers lost Sunday 9-4 to the Chihuahuas. Tacoma starter David Rollins gave up seven runs on 12 hits over 32/3 innings. He fell to 0-3 and has a 9.61 ERA. Sebastian Ochoa was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
AquaSox fall
Everett gave up four runs in the first inning and lost to visiting Tri-Cities 5-3 in its penultimate regular-season game.
Everett, which won the Northwest League North Division’s first-half title, learned its playoff foe Sunday. It will play second-half champ Spokane starting on Wednesday at home.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Trey Adams, UW's preseason All-American left tackle, to miss Auburn game with back injury
- Five impressions from the UW Huskies' season-opening loss to No. 9 Auburn
- Here's a look at the Seahawks' initial 53-man roster: Darboh doesn't make cut, Prosise does
- Seahawks cutdown day live thread: Which Hawks will make final cut for 53-man roster?
- Huskies GameCenter: Live updates, highlights from UW's opener vs. No. 9 Auburn
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.