Tacoma falls at El Paso 9-4 after starter David Rollins was roughed up.

The Tacoma Rainiers will wrap up their season Monday in El Paso, Texas.

The Rainiers lost Sunday 9-4 to the Chihuahuas. Tacoma starter David Rollins gave up seven runs on 12 hits over 32/3 innings. He fell to 0-3 and has a 9.61 ERA. Sebastian Ochoa was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

AquaSox fall

Everett gave up four runs in the first inning and lost to visiting Tri-Cities 5-3 in its penultimate regular-season game.

Everett, which won the Northwest League North Division’s first-half title, learned its playoff foe Sunday. It will play second-half champ Spokane starting on Wednesday at home.