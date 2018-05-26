Mike Marjama had the biggest night for the Rainiers (26-24) with a homer, triple and a single with two RBI against the 51s (20-30).

LAS VEGAS — Tacoma blasted four homers in posting an 11-5 victory over Las Vegas in Pacific Coast League baseball Saturday.

Mike Marjama had the biggest night for the Rainiers (26-24) with a homer, triple and a single with two RBI against the 51s (20-30). Chris Herrmann had a homer and two singles. Zach Vincej and Seth Mejias-Brean had the other homers. Taylor Motter added a triple.