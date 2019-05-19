Ryan Court drove in five runs as the Tacoma Rainiers scored a season high to beat the Aces in Reno 18-9 on Sunday.

Court was 3 for 4, and Tim Lopes was 4 for 6 as the Rainiers pounded out 22 hits. None of the 18 runs were scored via home run.

Braden Bishop was 2 for 4 with four RBI from the leadoff spot, and Kyle Seager was 2 for 5 with three RBI.

Jonathon Niese picked up the win, giving up five runs on six hits over 62/3 innings. He struck out two and walked none, but gave up four homers.

It was the second time this series the Rainiers have scored a season high in runs. They scored 14 in a series-opening win. The rubber match of the five-game series in Monday.