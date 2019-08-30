The Tacoma Rainiers opened their final series of the season with a 4-2 win at Las Vegas on Friday night.

Jaycob Brugman provided the go-ahead runs in the eighth inning with a two-run single.

John Andreoli was 4 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and two stolen bases for the Rainiers, who had lost eight of their last nine.

AquaSox swept

The Spokane Indians completed a three-game sweep of the Everett AquaSox, winning the series finale 4-2.

Cade Marlowe was 3 for 4 with a double for the AquaSox, who return home Saturday night for a season-ending, three-game series against the Vancouver Canadians.