The Tacoma Rainiers lost their fourth consecutive game Sunday, falling on the road to the Round Rock Express 6-3.

The Express led 6-0, which ran the Rainiers’ scoreless innings streak to 18 before Shed Long’s two-run double in the fifth inning.

Jonathon Niese picked up the loss for the Rainiers as gave up six runs on 11 hits over five innings.

Also

Jordy Barlow hit a two-out, three-run home run in the seventh inning as the Tri-City Dust Devils salvaged the finale of the season-opening home series against the Everett AquaSox, 6-2.

Everett opens a series in Boise on Monday.