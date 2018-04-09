The Rainiers got the tying run on base in the last inning of both games of a doubleheader, but couldn’t convert either time.

TACOMA — The Rainiers got the tying run on base in the last inning of both games of a doubleheader, but couldn’t convert in losing 3-2 and 6-5 to Sacramento in Pacific Coast League action Monday.

In the first game, after Gordon Beckham homered to close the gap to a run, the Rainiers (2-3) put the tying run on with a walk, but a double play ended the game.

In the second game, a leadoff walk and a stolen base put Ian Miller at second with no outs. After a pop out for the first out, Miller was caught trying to steal third. Danny Muno then singled for Tacoma, but the rally had lost its momentum.

In the two games, Tacoma had 15 hits to 13 for the River Cats (3-2). Zach Vincej had five hits in the two games for Tacoma.

Max Povse took the loss for Tacoma in the first game, giving up three earned runs in five innings.