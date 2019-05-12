Tim Lopes’ three-run homer helped the Tacoma Rainiers to a 10-6 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Sunday.

Ian Miller was 3 for 4 with a solo home run for the Rainiers. He had three RBI and three runs scored. Kristopher Negron was 3 for 5 with a solo homer. Connor Kopach was also 3 for 5 for the Rainiers, who have won 4 of the last 5.

Tyler Cloyd picked up the win after giving up two run on five hits over 52/3 innings. He walked five and struck out five.