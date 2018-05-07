Elias allows one run and strikes out four in six innings.

RENO, Nev. — A strong start from left-hander Roenis Elias propelled the Tacoma Rainiers to a 3-1 victory over the Reno Aces on Monday afternoon in a Pacific Coast League game.

Elias (1-1) delivered a gem for the Rainiers, allowing just one unearned run on five hits over six innings of work. He struck out four and walked one.

Daniel Vogelbach reached base five times, going 2 for 2 and walking three times. Cameron Perkins had a double and drove in two runs.