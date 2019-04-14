The Albuquerque Istopes scored 10 runs in the ninth inning en route to a 17-9 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium.

The Istopes scored all 17 runs after the sixth inning, erasing the Rainiers’ 8-0 lead. Brian Mundell’s three-run homer in the ninth was the big hit. He was 2 for 5 with four RBI.

Tayler Scott gave up eight runs on four hits in 11/3 innings and was tagged with the loss. Nick Rumbelow gave up four runs on five hits in an inning, Dan Altavilla gave up three runs on a hit in a third of an inning.

Austin Nola was 2 for 2 with three walks and two RBI for the Rainiers, and Tim Lopes hit a two-run homer.

The two teams wrap up the four-game set Monday at 11:35 a.m.