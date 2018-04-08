Tacoma and Sacramento will try to play a doubleheader Monday.

The Tacoma Rainiers planned to play a doubleheader on Sunday to make up for Saturday’s rain out.

But another rainy day ruined those plans.

The first game against the Sacramento RiverCats was delayed nearly 90 minutes and it was delayed again during the game. The Rainiers earned the 7-6 win in seven innings.

The second game was pushed back and a doubleheader is scheduled for Monday at 5:05 p.m.

The Rainiers won Sunday in walkoff fashion. John Andreoli hit a solo homer in the seventh inning. The leadoff designated hitter was 3 for 5 with two RBI.

Rob Whalen started for Tacoma and gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits over 42/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two.