The Tacoma Rainiers saw their four-game winning streak come to an end Sunday afternoon with a 7-5 loss to the Salt Lake Bees before 6,025 at Cheney Stadium.

Tacoma starter Tyler Cloyd fell to 1-8 after giving up three runs on six hits over three innings. He struck out five and walked three. Designated hitter Jaycob Brugman hit his seventh homer, a solo shot.

Jake Fraley was 2 for 4 with a walk. Kaleb Cowart led the Bees by going 4 for 5 with three RBI.

Also

A night after getting no-hit, the Everett AquaSox had two hits in an 11-1 loss at the Tri-City Dust Devils.