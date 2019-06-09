The Tacoma Rainers lost their fourth consecutive game Sunday, falling to the Nashville Sounds, 3-0 in Pacific Coast League action at Cheney Stadium.

The Rainiers and the Sounds were held to five hits each, but two of Nashville’s hits went over the fence.

Anthony Misiewicz got the loss for giving up the three runs on four hits over five innings. He struck out three and walked three.

The Rainiers will try to avoid the sweep Monday.