The Tacoma Rainiers lost 8-4 in the series opener to the Sacramento River Cats on Saturday night at Cheney Stadium.
Right fielder Cameron Perkins led the way on offense for Tacoma (8-8), going 3 for 5 with two runs scored. First baseman Matt Hague drove in two runs..
Rainiers starting pitcher Casey Lawrence worked four innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out seven River Cats (7-9).
Right-hander Josh Smith and southpaw Dario Alvarez saw time out of the Tacoma bullpen.
