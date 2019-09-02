SUMMERLIN, Nevada — Closing with a 3-2 defeat Monday at the hands of the Las Vegas Aviators, the Tacoma Rainiers finished the 2019 Pacific Coast League season with a 61-78 record for last place in the Pacific North division.

Jaycob Brugman hit his team-leading 23rd homer for Tacoma, one of his two hits against Las Vegas (83-57). Also getting two hits were Shed Long, Eric Filia and Joe Odom. Andrew Moore gave up three runs on five hits in 52/3 innings.

At Everett 3, Vancouver 1

Trent Tingelstad had a two-run double in the eighth to snap a 1-1 tie as Everett closed the 2019 season with a 37-39 record after beating the Canadians (30-46).