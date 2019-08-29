The Tacoma Rainiers’ free fall to end the season continued Thursday night.

The Rainiers lost the series finale to the Fresno Grizzlies 13-5. Tacoma lost the series three games to one and they’ve lost eight of their last nine games.

Fresno second baseman Wilmer Difo went 5 for 5 with five RBI.

Jaycob Brugman was 1 for 4 with four RBI for Tacoma, which heads to Las Vegas on Friday to open the final series of the season.

AquaSox fall

Blaine Crim’s single gave the Spokane Indians a 2-1 walkoff win against the Everett AquaSox.

Before the game, the AquaSox learned that shortstop Patrick Frick was named to the Northwest League Year-End All-Star Team.