A key series for the Tacoma Rainiers isn’t going as they had hoped.

The Rainiers entered a series against the Sacramento RiverCats, who are in first place in the Pacific Coast League’s Pacific Northern Division, trailing by three games.

Saturday, they lost their second consecutive game of the series, 8-4 at Cheney Stadium.

Jaycob Brugman was 2 for 4 with three RBI and a homer for the Rainiers. Nabil Crismatt picked up the loss after giving up five runs on four hits over five innings.

Aquasox still alive

• The Everett AquaSox stayed alive for the Northwest League’s North Division first-half title by beating the visiting Spokane Indians 6-4. Everett must sweep the last two games of the series.