Tacoma had no outs in the ninth with the bases juiced. Reno scored in the 10th to win 3-2.

Yasmany Tomas’ RBI single in the 10th inning lifted the Reno Aces past the Tacoma Rainiers 3-2 on Tuesday night at Cheney Stadium.

Tomas’ hit scored Kevin Cron, who began the extra inning on second base.

The Rainiers had the bases loaded with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth and couldn’t score. The game was 0-0 after seven innings.

Indians 6, AquaSox 0

Julio Pablo Martinez was 4 for 6 with a double and a homer as Spokane clubbed Everett 6-0.