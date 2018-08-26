Tacoma plays final home game Monday.
Ty France scored on a bases-loaded ground out in the ninth inning as the El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Tacoma Rainiers 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium.
Andrew Alpin was 2 for 3 with a two-run homer for Tacoma. Alpin also had a double. Seth Mejias-Brean and Cameron Perkins combined with Alpin for all six of Tacoma’s hits.
Tacoma plays its home finale on Monday. It ends the season at Las Vegas and El Paso.
Aquasox 5, Hops 2
• Hisashi Iwakuma gave up a run on two hits in one inning in a rehab start for Everett.
