The Tacoma Rainiers were down 5-0 after the first inning. They led 11-5 in the fifth inning. They finally beat the Isotopes 15-14 in 10 innings on Friday night in Albuquerque, N.M.

Jake Fraley led the Rainiers, who had 20 hits, by going 4 for 5 with five RBI. Jose Lobaton was 4 for 5 with two RBI.

Andrew Moore drew the start for the Rainiers and gave up eight runs on nine hits 51/3 innings. He struck out four and walked none.

David McKay got the win in relief despite blowing his third save.

Fraley had an RBI, a steal and a run in the 10th inning as the Rainiers went up 15-13.

The Rainiers won 3 of 4 against the Isotopes. They return home Saturday to open a series against Salt Lake.

Also

• DeAires Moses hit a three-run, inside-the-park home run in a six-run second inning as the visiting Everett AquaSox beat Tri-City 9-4.