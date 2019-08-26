The Tacoma Rainiers began the final trip of the season with a 9-4 loss to the Fresno Grizzlies on Monday night.

Tacoma starter Anthony Misiewicz handed off a lead to the bullpen, but it gave up seven runs.

Dan Altavilla yielded four runs on one hit in two-thirds of an inning. Brian Ellington gave up three runs on three hits over an inning.

Eric Filia was 3 for 4 with a double and a pair of RBI for Tacoma, and Jaycob Brugman hit his 21st home run, a solo shot in the second inning.

Drew Ward was 3 for 4 with four RBI for the Grizzlies.

Tacoma has lost six consecutive games.

Aquasox win

• Robert Perez was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBI as the Everett AquaSox beat the Eugene Emeralds 8-0 at Funko Field.

Everett heads to Spokane on Wednesday for its final road trip of the season.